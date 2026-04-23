Ric Flair Walks Back His Criticism Of Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania 42 Tag Match

Recently, Ric Flair did an interview with Ariel Helwani. One of the things he discussed was Charlotte Flair’s partnership with Alexa Bliss and their WrestleMania 42 match.

Flair said he wasn’t a fan of the fatal four-way tag team bout for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles between Brie Bella & Paige vs Nia Jax & Lash Legend vs Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss. The Nature Boy said that he wanted Charlotte Flair to return to being a singles star again, indicating he wasn’t a fan of her tag team with Alexa Bliss.

“I didn’t like her match at all, and I think that Ashley (Charlotte) needs to be (a singles wrestler), and I know she enjoys her relationship with Alexa, but if Ashley is not in a title picture right now, in my life and as a spectator, without her in the main event in a singles match.”

However, it seems like Ric Flair actually meant something else with his comments.

Also read: John Cena Calls WrestleMania 42 Segment With Danhausen One Of His Favorite WrestleMania Moments Ever

Ric Flair Provides Clarification Over His Recent Comments On Charlotte Flair

Taking to the social media platform X, the 16-time WWE Champion states that he’s happy Charlotte is teaming up with Alexa Bliss. He simply prefers seeing her as a singles star because he feels she can showcase more of her talent to everyone.

Ric Flair also asks the fans to move past all of this and not report on something unless it’s completely true. It’s weird because all of this stuff came out publicly, and Flair clearly said he didn’t like Charlotte’s WrestleMania match this year and wanted to see her in the main event.

I Want To Make Something Very Clear To Everyone After Yesterday’s Podcast With @arielhelwani. Number One- I’m More Than Thrilled To See @MsCharlotteWWE Wrestling With Her Friend @AlexaBliss_WWE. I’ve Never Seen Her Happier! So Let’s Clear That Up! Number Two- I Enjoyed Her In… pic.twitter.com/QoxcoPyjIh — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 23, 2026

Last year, Charlotte Flair formed an alliance with Alexa Bliss on WWE television. These two have great chemistry together on-screen and have even managed to win championship gold together.

It doesn’t seem like WWE and Flair are on the best of terms right now. The Nature Boy claimed during his interview with Helwani that the company didn’t invite him to WrestleMania 42 after he sent a threat to Tiffany Stratton’s “husband” last year. He also had this issue with WWE over not letting him be a part of Roots Of Fight and said they were destroying his legacy.

Also read: Ric Flair Says He Wasn’t Invited To WrestleMania 42 After Threatening Ludwig Kaiser

It was reported a few years back that Flair signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling. He’s retired from in-ring competition, but every once in a while, he would show up for a segment or two.