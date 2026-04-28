Sol Ruca To Officially Join WWE Raw With Contract Signing Next Week

On the Raw after WrestleMania this year, Sol Ruca arrived on the WWE main roster. She interrupted Liv Morgan’s Women’s World Title celebration.

Things got heated between these two, and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce booked a singles match right away. However, Ruca got attacked by Zaria during the bout. This distraction allows Morgan to hit Ob-Liv-ion and win the match.

The next night on NXT, Sol Ruca finished her storyline with Zaria. They had a Last Woman Standing match at NXT Revenge, where Ruca lost. She took a nasty table bump during the bout, and doctors had to stitch up her head with eight staples. This marked the end of her NXT run.

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Sol Ruca Officially Signs With Monday Night Raw Next Week

WWE has now announced that Sol Ruca will officially join the Raw brand next week, as she is set to sign the contract. It’s likely that fans will also find out about Ruca’s first main roster rivalry during this segment. Ruca was one of the prominent wrestlers on the NXT brand. During her time there, she captured the NXT Women’s North American Championship once and kept the belt for 189 days.

Many fans had already expected Ruca to join the main roster following WrestleMania. She officially found out about it just days before making an appearance on the April 20, 2026, edition of Monday Night Raw.

She received a warm reaction from fans during her first night on Raw, as she stepped up to take on the Women’s World Champion. Speaking on Raw Recap, Sol Ruca said she wasn’t sure how the audience would react to what she had to say.

“Especially coming in from NXT, a lot of the time people at Raw, people who who watch at home, don’t watch NXT as well, so coming out there coming from NXT is a big gamble and I don’t know if these people are gonna know who I am, I don’t know if they’re gonna care for what I have to say. Again going against Liv Morgan, yes she is a heel, but people do love her as well, so I’m like, ‘I could be booed.’ I don’t know.

So yeah going out there, you just kind of have to be confident and go for it. It definitely threw me off a little bit – as soon as I said my first line they popped, and I was like, ‘Okay, they know who I am.’ But it’s a learning curve going from NXT to here to listen to the crowd and be able to have a little bit slower of a pace and feed off the crowd and have your moments.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

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Fortunately for her, fans had a positive reaction to seeing her Raw debut. WWE Backlash takes place on May 9. There’s a chance Sol Ruca could work her first WWE Premium Live Event next month.

Main image credit: WWE