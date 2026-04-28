Seth Rollins Vs Bron Breakker Official for WWE Backlash 2026

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are finally going to face each other. On this week’s Monday Night Raw, WWE confirmed Rollins vs. Breakker for their upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event in May.

Rollins and Breakker have been feuding with each other since towards the end of 2025. Fans will remember that when The Vision stable initially started, Seth Rollins was the leader. He had aligned himself with Paul Heyman, who betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 and joined Rollins. The Visionary then recruited Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to the group. However, he was later kicked out of his own stable when Breakker and the rest of The Vision turned on him.

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Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker Couldn’t Have Their WrestleMania Match Due To Injuries

This seemed like a perfect WrestleMania rivalry for both stars. Unfortunately, Seth Rollins got injured at Crown Jewel 2025, during his match against Cody Rhodes. He suffered a shoulder injury that took him out for months.

At that time, he was the World Heavyweight Champion and had to relinquish his title as well. Rollins eventually made his return four months later in February. But by this point, Breakker had gotten injured as well. He suffered a torn hernia at the start of February, weeks before Rollins made his return on February 28.

Instead of facing Breakker at WrestleMania 42, Rollins fought Gunther in a singles match. However, towards the end of this bout, Breakker made an appearance as well and attacked Rollins.

On the Raw after WrestleMania, Breakker was attacked by Rollins with a chair shot from behind. The Vision quickly turned the tide in their favor after a 2-on-1 attack by Logan Paul and Austin Theory. But then, the Street Profits returned to even the odds.

In the end, Breakker stood tall after two spears.

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Seth Rollins Challenges Bron Breakker To A Match At WWE Backlash

Fast forward to this week’s Raw, Seth Rollins cut a promo where he blamed Bron Breakker for his WrestleMania loss, as well as losing his World Heavyweight Title.

“I lost to Gunther at WrestleMania, and it is not because Gunther was better than me on that night. There is a reason Roman Reigns is walking around with my World Heavyweight Championship, and it is not because Roman Reigns pinned my shoulders to this mat. The reasons for those things are one in the same, and they have a name, and that name is Bron Breakker.” (H/t WrestlePurists)

Both stars took shots at each other. In the end, Rollins laid down a challenge for Breakker for WWE Backlash if the latter was really ready.

The rivalry between these two has been brewing for months now. Even though both stars were injured and their storyline took a hit, there’s enough story between them to build up their rivalry. It’ll be interesting to see if Breakker really is ready like he claimed during Raw.

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