AEW Grand Slam Returns To Australia In 2026, Full Schedule Announced

AEW has announced its return to Australia for 2026. Fans are happy with this news. The company will be doing two shows next year. First is their AEW Grand Slam (which was a television special), as well as a live event called House Rules.

Here’s everything fans need to know about it.

AEW Made Their Australia Debut In 2025

This isn’t the first time AEW is going to do a show in Australia. Earlier this year, the promotion hosted AEW Grand Slam: Australia in February 2025 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

The hometown wrestler, Toni Storm, main-evented the show against Mariah May and won the AEW Women’s Championship. She’s currently in her 4th title reign, and with the announcement of AEW Grand Slam: Australia next year, fans don’t expect her to lose the belt anytime soon.

AEW Is Returning To Australia For Grand Slam And A House Rules Show Next Year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ned Balme (@nedbalmelives)



9News Australia’s Ned Balme posted this reel on his Instagram page, where Tony Khan made the announcement for AEW fans.

On February 14, AEW Grand Slam: Australia will take place at the Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney. The next day, AEW House Rules will be held at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

While they did a show in Brisbane earlier this year, it’ll be their first time coming to Sydney. AEW Grand Slam 2026 will be huge night for Kyle Fletcher, who’s a Sydney native. Kyle has been with the company since May 2023 and is the current reigning TNT Champion. Fans should expect him to get a prominent spot on the card.

Tony Khan Previously Said He Wants To Do More AEW Shows In Australia

Earlier this year, while promoting AEW’s Australia debut, Tony Khan gave an interview to ESPN and said that he wants his wrestlers to travel to different places and wrestle.

He also mentioned that he wants to bring AEW to Australia every now and then.

“We want to bring AEW back to Australia over and over again. Keep growing the fan base here, making new fans and bringing fans to AEW for the first time. It’s a really exciting thing to have our first-ever AEW event in Australia this Saturday. Some of the best pro wrestlers in the world are from Australia, and they wrestle in an AEW.” (H/T ESPN)

The last show there was a mess for fans. First off, the show was originally going to be a pay-per-view but was later downgraded to a TV special. The venue also changed from Suncorp Stadium to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. Many fans who had already paid for their tickets weren’t allowed a refund when the venue changed.

Following the announcement, some fans are upset that Sydney and Brisbane are getting an AEW show, but not Melbourne. Australian fans have been asking for a Melbourne show for years now. For now, they can still enjoy wrestling next year, as WWE is coming to the city for their WWE SuperShow in October 2025 at the Rod Laver Arena. Perhaps Australian fans will also get a Melbourne show from AEW in the coming years.