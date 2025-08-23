Chris Jericho Expected To Return At WWE Royal Rumble 2026

Chris Jericho was an integral part of early AEW. Nobody doubts that. When Jericho’s signing was announced back in January 2019, it was major news in wrestling. He was a WWE legend and the first major star to jump ship to Tony Khan’s new promotion.

In a way, Jericho being in AEW gave the company some legitimacy. Reportedly, he was one of the reasons why Warner Bros. Discovery gave AEW a television deal as well. Jericho became the company’s first-ever World Champion and led to some great feuds with the likes of Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley. But eventually, the AEW fanbase turned on him.

Jericho kept trying to reinvent himself by switching to different gimmicks, but after seeing so much of him on television, fans got burnt out. They needed new faces to get more screen time rather than a 54-year-old legend who was past his prime. Since April 2025, Jericho hasn’t shown up in AEW and the rumor mill suggests that he might end up in WWE next year.

Chris Jericho’s AEW Contract Runs Out In December 2025

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Chris Jericho’s AEW contract runs out at the end of this year. He signed a 3-year contract with AEW in 2019, and later extended the deal for another three years. His current contract expires in December 2025.

“Chris Jericho is actually a really big story. His contract is up at the end of the year and I know from a WWE standpoint that there is a lot of talk there about Jericho. People speculating Royal Rumble.” (H/T Wrestling Observer Radio)

Fans have been speculating about his future, and there’s a high chance he might end up back in WWE. Even Jericho recently liked an Instagram post claiming that he is open to returning to WWE.

Chris Jericho Is Expected To Return To WWE During Next Year’s Royal Rumble

People in AEW aren’t so optimistic about Jericho’s return to the company. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but Meltzer says he’s not expected to be back in AEW, according to people who work there. Could this mean Chris Jericho will return at next year’s Royal Rumble?

“There are those in AEW who believe that Chris Jericho is not going to be back and will start in WWE as a Royal Rumble surprise. Those in WWE have only said that they expect him to join when his contract expires.” (H/T Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

It makes sense because the Royal Rumble is the best place for returning legends, whether it be for one-off appearances or the start of a short-term storyline.

Even hardcore AEW fans believe that Jericho should have his final run in WWE. He’s given everything he could to AEW during its starting phase. He brought them up to the major leagues, and today, there are far better and more talented wrestlers on the roster to take his place.

A move to WWE seems highly likely today. Jericho has many friends there, and a lot of new faces he could put over and have a great storyline with.