WWE Insider Shares Update On Chris Jericho Contract Ahead Of Potential WWE Return

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho’s recent absence from the company has fueled speculation surrounding a potential return to his former company, WWE. Wrestling Observer Insider Dave Meltzer recently shared a report about the Chris Jericho contract situation that could further ignite rumors.

Jericho, who joined All Elite Wrestling in 2018 after leaving WWE, where he became the company’s first-ever World Champion. His departure was seen as the move that put Tony Khan’s company on the map, however, the former World Champion hasn’t wrestled since AEW Dynasty on April 6, where he lost the Ring of Honor World Championship to Bandido. And now, a Chris Jericho contract is up for discussion.

WWE Insider Dave Meltzer Shares Update On Chris Jericho Contract With AEW

Wrestling Observer Insider Dave Meltzer recently shared a report surrounding Chris Jericho contract situation that could ignite rumors ahead of the 2026 Royal Rumble, with the Insider’s report indicating that there has been speculation about a potential return during the 2026 Rumble, which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"(Chris) Jericho is actually a really big story. His (AEW) contract is up at the end of the year, or late in the year, and there's certainly been lots and lots of talk about WWE. I know from a WWE standpoint that there is lots of talk there about Jericho. People speculating…"

“His (AEW) contract is up at the end of the year, or late in the year, and there’s certainly been lots and lots of talk about WWE.” The Observer Insider revealed in his report.

During a recent episode of his Weekly Q&A last month, Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp was questioned over who he believes the next big Free Agent story in All Elite Wrestling would be, sharing that Jericho signed a deal with the company back in 2022 that is set to expire at the end of 2025.

Including the recent reports from Meltzer, the Fozzy star himself has also added to the rumors of a potential return to the company that made him a wrestling legend, after liking a post from JM Playground that claims the former WWE Legend is open to a return to the company.

Chris Jericho has liked a post on Instagram about being open to a return to WWE once his contract with AEW expires at the end of this year.

One of the most talked-about potential destinations for Jericho’s return is the 2026 Royal Rumble, which is set to take place in Saudi Arabia, marking the first time the Royal Rumble will be hosted outside of North America, the next massive step in a deal that brought WWE PLE’s like Crown Jewel and Night Of Champions to the Middle East.

“I know from a WWE standpoint that there is a lot of talk there about Jericho. People speculating Royal Rumble. Nobody has officially said anything, nor will anyone officially say anything.” The Wrestling Insider also revealed in his report; however, no further context has been added to the information, making it an ever-evolving situation.

With it appearing that Jericho has done all he possibly could in All Elite Wrestling, Meltzer also shared that he believes the WWE Legend is inevitably going to return to the company.

“That’s a big story to watch at the end of the year. But yeah, there’s been a lot, a lot of talk I’ve heard in the last week from many different people about the situation with Jericho and the belief that he’s inevitably going to be in WWE.”

Following this report, it seems like more of a matter of when and not if in this scenario; however, at this current point in time, it’s all smoke and no fire, making it one of the most important situations to keep an eye on over the coming months.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire