Triple H Says He’s Never Been Around a Better Businessman Than Nick Khan

Nick Khan has a controversial reputation among fans. A lot of people consider him to be a ruthless businessman who’s not afraid of making hard business choices. Khan was brought to WWE in 2020 as the President and Chief Revenue Officer.

Under his leadership, WWE signed a record-breaking media rights deal and merged with UFC to create TKO Group Holdings, among other things. While, from a shareholder’s perspective, Khan has done a great job of maximizing revenue, considering he’s one of the most powerful people in all of professional wrestling, he doesn’t have that great of a reputation with fans due to some of his decisions.

Khan is the current President of WWE and works closely with its Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

Also read: Triple H Says Fans Take WWE Too Seriously, Says There’s Nothing Like It In Entertainment

Triple H Praises Nick Khan, Calls Themselves A Perfect Partnership

During a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith, Triple H discussed what’s it like working with Nick Khan. The Game believes Khan is the best businessman he’s ever worked with. He loves working with him in WWE and believes they’re perfect partners.

Here’s the full quote:

“I’ve never been around a better businessman. And what is incredible is not only his mind for the business, rights fees, and ratings, and analyzing all those things. But he grew up a fan of this. He grew up a fan of boxing and combat sports, but especially of pro-wrestling. He’s as deep a knowledge as anybody I’ve met out there. And he’s just straightforward.

What you see is what you get, and man, I love working with him every day. So to me, he and I together, it’s like this perfect partnership of being able to do the business side, but this energy that we both feel and have and love for this business like nothing else. So man, we’re in it together and I love it.”

Also read: Tony Khan Comments On Potentially Buying TNA For $40 Million

You can watch Triple H’s interview with Stephen A. Smith in the embed below:

In May, PWInsider reported that Nick Khan signed a new deal with WWE that will see him serve as WWE President through 2030.

What are your thoughts on Triple H’s statement regarding Nick Khan?

For more on Triple H, Nick Khan, and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: IMAGO / MediaPunch