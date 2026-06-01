Sol Ruca Says She Cried After Learning About WWE Main Roster Callup

Sol Ruca has opened up about finding out she was heading to WWE’s main roster. Ruca recently made the move from NXT to Monday Night Raw. She had been one of NXT’s top stars and fans had been asking for her callup for months now.

After this year’s WrestleMania, Ruca officially signed with the Raw brand. Her first rivalry was against Becky Lynch, whom she recently defeated at Clash in Italy for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship as well.

Sol Ruca Says She Cried After Learning She’s Headed To The WWE Main Roster

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Sol Ruca revealed that she became emotional after learning about her main roster callup. She had spent years working for NXT, and teared up when she first heard this news.

“I definitely cried a little bit. But it was really cool. It was a little bittersweet, having to leave NXT, which has been my home for the past four-ish years. Without them, I obviously wouldn’t be here. I wasn’t a fan growing up, and how they are bringing in new athletes and people from different backgrounds is really cool to give people the opportunity to further their athleticism, further them being an athlete and a performer, and yeah, honestly, NXT means the world to me. Yeah, definitely wouldn’t be there without them.” (H/t Fightful)

Ruca signed with WWE as part of the company’s newer approach of recruiting athletes from different backgrounds, which they called WWE NIL, rather than only independent wrestling talent. Ruca competed in acrobatics for the University of Oregon.

Despite not growing up as a wrestling fan, Ruca quickly adapted to the business and became one of the standout stars in NXT. Over the last year, Ruca gained even more attention online because of the Sol Snatcher, with many fans calling it one of the most impressive finishers in wrestling today. Although in recent times, Ruca has botched this move quite a few times, which led to many fans criticizing her as well. But it wasn’t something that got her heat backstage, as Triple H told her that she was doing great.

It’s been only a month since Ruca’s arrival on the WWE main roster, and she’s already defeated one of WWE’s biggest female stars, Becky Lynch, for the Women’s Intercontinental Title. It’ll be interesting to see what Ruca does in the future.

Do you think Sol Ruca will become a World Champion in WWE soon?

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Main image credit: WWE