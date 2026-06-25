Triple H Says Fans Take WWE Too Seriously, Says There’s Nothing Like It In Entertainment

Triple H still doesn’t like fans complaining about the WWE product. When Triple H first took over WWE creative, it was like a fresh breath of air. Vince McMahon had the creative reins of the promotion for decades, and under him, the product had become stale. But HHH brought fresh ideas to television, and people liked him for a while.

But public opinion of him has shifted over the last few years. He’s made numerous creative blunders on television, and people have called him out for them. In interviews, Triple H even took shots at these fans and asked them to just enjoy the show.

He’s once again commented on this matter.

Triple H Says WWE Is Just Fun, People Take It Too Seriously Sometimes

While speaking with Stephen A. Smith, Triple H discussed WWE having entertainment for everyone. He brought up Danhausen’s comedy work on television, as well as stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and more. He said WWE’s goal is to have something for everybody.

This much is fine, but what upset many fans online is what he said next. He continued by saying WWE is there to entertain people. But the fans sometimes get too caught up in it instead of enjoying the show. He then encouraged people to come to WWE shows.

Triple H is clearly putting over WWE here, but in doing so, he’s basically telling the audience to stop having an opinion on the product and try to enjoy everything without complaining. Here’s the full quote:

“The other aspect of that is I think that people lose perspective of sometimes is, we’re just fun, man. We’re fun and sometimes people take it too seriously, sometimes people get too caught up in it, but it’s there to entertain, man. There’s a lot of stuff going on in the world. If you just want to turn off for a couple of hours and tune into something cool that you can just lose yourself in and have a good time, WWE is the place to do it. If you’ve never seen it live, I’m telling you, come to a live event, come to one of our PLEs, come to a TV. There’s nothing like it in entertainment.”

Watch Triple H’s interview with Stephen A. Smith in the embed below:

This isn’t the first time The Game has said something like this either, although one can say he was at least quite polite about it this time.

Do you agree with Triple H’s comment?

For more on Triple H and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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