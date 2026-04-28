Sheamus Says He Wasn’t Originally Going To Be Edge’s Final WWE Opponent

Adam Copeland (previously known as Edge in WWE) wrestled his final match with the company in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, on the August 18, 2023 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. His opponent was Sheamus. Both had a great match, and in the end, Copeland emerged victorious.

There had been rumors at that time that this would be Copeland’s last match in WWE. After defeating Sheamus, the wrestler addressed the crowd in an emotional promo, saying, “This [match] is my last one in front of y’all.” This strongly indicated that the wrestler was done with WWE.

While this was the last time fans saw Edge in WWE, it wasn’t the wrestler’s retirement from in-ring competition altogether, as he later debuted in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking about his match with Copeland on SmackDown, Sheamus revealed that he wasn’t originally going to be his final opponent.

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Sheamus Opens Up About Being Adam Copeland’s Final Opponent In WWE

During a recent interview with OTB Football, Sheamus said that Copeland’s final opponent was likely going to be Damian Priest. He and Copeland had pitched this match, but initially, they weren’t so hopeful about it. At that time, they didn’t know this would be Copeland’s final match for WWE. Fans can check out Sheamus’ full comments below:

“I loved it. It actually wasn’t going to happen. We pitched it and it didn’t look like it was going to come to fruition because there were a couple of other things going on. I guess, his final match was supposed to be against maybe Damian Priest. That’s what I heard. I don’t know for sure. That all changed and it ended up being me and him. At the time, we didn’t even realize it was going to be his last match.

He was trying to figure out what he wanted to do. It was a match we never had. It was great, so easy, and so much fun. It was in Toronto, the crowd was insane. Beth Phoenix and his daughters were there. It was awesome.”

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Shortly after Copeland’s contract with WWE expired in September, he signed with AEW and debuted during the WrestleDream PPV in 2023.

Copeland recently returned to the promotion at AEW Revolution, attacking the World Tag Team Champions, FTR. He and Christian Cage teamed up to challenge FTR for their titles at Dynasty, but failed to win the belt.