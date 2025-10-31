Ricky Saints Talks About Dream Match With Cody Rhodes: “I Feel Like The Story Is Within Itself”

Cody Rhodes was the first major superstar to return to WWE from AEW. At that time, a lot of fans were skeptical about his booking in the company. Rhodes had been a major name for AEW when the promotion was created, but over time, wrestling fans turned on him. Cody was still popular, but the majority of people wanted him to change his gimmick.

His babyface schtick had gotten stale by that point, but instead of turning heel, Rhodes decided he’d return to WWE and continue being a main eventer. It’s been 3 years since he returned, and now, he’s become the face of the brand. A lot of other AEW talents have since jumped ship to WWE, with some, such as Ricky Saints and Ethan Page, now getting consistent screen time as well.

Ricky Saints recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed a potential match with Cody Rhodes in the future.

Ricky Saints Talks About A Dream Match With Cody Rhodes In WWE

The last time these two superstars shared the same ring was in June 2020, where Cody defended his TNT Title against Ricky. This was the only time these two wrestlers had a singles match.

During the interview, Ricky said that he and Cody Rhodes could do some incredible storytelling if they ever faced each other one on one. Both stars have known each other for years now and are best friends in real life.

And Ricky believes they can incorporate this into the storyline as well. Here’s what he said:

“I could see that being a great matchup, too. I think the last time we wrestled was my debut for AEW. There was a tag match after that, but singles-wise, that was it. I feel like there’s so much to it because when you add a real life friendship to things — and you actually have evidence of history of how things have gone — l feel like the story is within itself. And I’m sure within time we’ll get to that point, but it’s always funny to hear that that’s one of people’s dream matches, which, hey, I’m with it, 1000%.” (H/T Wrestlepurists)

Saints was considered one of Cody’s “guys” back in AEW, and after The American Nightmare left, rumors popped up that Saints wanted to join his friend in the company. When Cody won the Royal Rumble in 2023, Saints was watching the show live from the crowd. At that time, Ricky was still working for AEW, and his appearance created a controversy as well.

Now that both stars are working for WWE, although on different brands, there’s a high chance they might work with each other in the future. Cody is already a main eventer in WWE, and Ricky’s also making waves in NXT as the NXT Champion. Do you want to see Cody Rhodes vs Ricky Saints in the future?

Main image credit: Sarah Bellia, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons