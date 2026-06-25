Tony Khan Comments On Potentially Buying TNA For $40 Million

Tony Khan sees value in TNA, but not enough to spend $40 million. As Ted DiBiase would say, every man has his price. It’s not just limited to the men either, a promotion can also change ownership if the price is right. A few years back, Vince McMahon sold WWE to Endeavor for $9.3 billion. That’s something many fans didn’t think they’d see happen in their lifetime.

Recently, some rumors emerged that TNA was looking for a sale. Blake Avignon said that Anthem Sports & Entertainment CEO Len Asper “set a $30M floor for a potential sale of TNA,” although $40-50 million is preferred. During a media call for the upcoming AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Tony Khan was asked if he’d be interested in buying the promotion.

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Tony Khan Says No When Asked If He’d Be Interested In Buying TNA For $40 Million

Earlier in March, AEW launched its own streaming platform called MyAEW. Besides AEW itself, several indie promotions have also partnered with them.

TNA has been around for decades and has a huge media library. Many fans speculated that Tony Khan would bid for TNA’s tape library alone.

When Khan was asked if he’d be interested in buying TNA for $40 million, he simply replied, “No.” He later elaborated, saying, “It has value. It would have to be the right price. The video library has a lot of great wrestlers over the years. Certainly not the top priority for me as an acquisition right now. It’s not something I’ve had any serious conversations about. Like a lot of things in life, it could be an interesting purchase if the price was right, but isn’t that true of so many things in life? There are a lot of excellent automobiles that I would love to have in my garage, but it would depend on the price. At ($40 million), no, absolutely not.” (H/t Fightful)

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Some fans are also speculating that WWE could be interested in buying TNA. Reportedly, they have a window with an option to buy TNA and also a first right of refusal clause.

Do you think AEW should acquire TNA?

For more on Tony Khan, TNA and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: TNA