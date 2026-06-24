Enzo Amore Says Big Cass “Saved My Life” A Million Times

There was a time when Enzo Amore and Big Cass were one of the biggest acts in WWE, especially Amore, who had incredible promo skills and could control the crowd easily. Both wrestlers were released from WWE at different times for unrelated reasons.

Both stars left the company in 2018, and at that time, it was reported that Amore hadn’t informed WWE about the sexual assault investigation that was being done against him. There were other issues with Amore as well, but this seemed to be the final straw for the company, it seems.

After leaving WWE, the wrestler started focusing on his rap career. This led to him trying to hijack Survivor Series 2018 and getting banned from the arena as a result.

His tag partner, Big Cass, started working in the indies. He currently performs for Ring of Honor and sometimes AEW.

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Enzo Amore Says Big Cass Saved His Life A Million Times

When you’re new to the wrestling industry, you learn something every day. This was the case with Enzo Amore as well. He spoke with Emilio Sparks recently and stated that Big Cass saved his life many times when he first joined WWE.

Here’s what Enzo Amore said:

“Big Cass saved my life a million times because when you’re green and you don’t know even know what the word mark is, and you don’t know what the word green means, and you don’t know what the word kayfabe is and you don’t understand any of the language, you’ve never heard of the dirt sheets, you’ve never watched the indies in your life. If you’re me and you break into WWE, you think you just do it through Tough Enough. I had no idea how the f*** you become a pro wrestler.”

Also read: Matt Hardy Reveals Scrapped NXT Dream Match Pitched By The New Day

You can check out his interview with Emilio Sparks below:

The duo has been rumored to return to WWE this year. Fightful Select noted that Cass’ contract with AEW is nearing expiration, and Amore has also not been taking bookings, which could indicate that the plan for them is to reunite in WWE. If that happens, it’ll be the first time in 8 years that these two stars will work on WWE television.

Do you want to see Amore and Cass reunite in WWE?

For more on Enzo Amore and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE

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