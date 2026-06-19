Nattie Still Hungry For A WWE Title, Told Triple H She Wants To Be A Champion Again

It’s been over 5 years since Nattie won a title in WWE. Her last championship victory came in May 2021, when she won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles along with Tamina.

Since then, she’s competed in title matches several times but never won another championship. And it’s still one of her goals in WWE.

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Nattie Told Triple H That She Wants To Become A Champion In WWE Again During Her Last Contract Signing

While appearing on The A2theK Wrestling Show, Nattie was asked if there’s something left she wants to do in WWE. Nattie said she wants to win a title in WWE, as there are several belts she hasn’t won yet. When signing her last contract with WWE, she told Triple H about these goals.

You can read the full quote below:

“There’s a lot that I want to do. I want to be a champion again in WWE. There’s many championships that I have not won. And it’s funny because when I signed my new contract a couple years ago. It’s not so new anymore, but when I signed my deal, my last contract that I signed, I expressed very much that I have big dreams, big goals. And I told Triple H, I said, ‘I want to write a book, I want to do big things.’ I said, ‘I have a very huge appetite for growing and in order to keep doing all this I have to keep growing.’ And I expressed very much that I wanted to be a champion again, and I’ve never ever lost that feeling. And that’s why I’ve never stopped being hungry.”

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Nattie recently feuded with Jaida Parker in WWE NXT. Both wrestlers even had a match during the June 16 edition of the show, where she won.

Do you think Nattie will become a champion in WWE again?

For more on Nattie, Triple H, and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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