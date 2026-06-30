Mercedes Mone Teases Match With Bayley After AEW Forbidden Door Victory

At AEW Forbidden Door, Mercedes Mone defeated Maya World in the Women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament. She’s now earned an AEW Women’s World Championship match for All In. Thekla holds the AEW Women’s World Title today. There are still a few months left before All In, but it seems that Mercedes believes she’ll be able to defeat Thekla for her title. She already has an opponent in mind if this happens.

Also read: Triple H Says He’s Never Been Around a Better Businessman Than Nick Khan

Mercedes Mone Teases Match With Bayley At AEW WrestleDream

Mone recently posted a match graphic for AEW WrestleDream on her Instagram stories, where she was showcased as the AEW Women’s World Champion, and her opponent was Bayley. Both wrestlers have been best friends in real-life, and previously worked together when they were in WWE. Mone left WWE in May 2022 after a creative dispute with the company and hasn’t returned.

Also read: Triple H Says Fans Take WWE Too Seriously, Says There’s Nothing Like It In Entertainment

There’s a possibility that fans could see Mone vs Bayley on the AEW soil later this year, as WrestleVotes recently updated fans about Bayley’s contract situation with WWE. They said that her contract is set to expire towards the end of this year, and an agreement hasn’t been reached yet.

Could this mean Bayley’s leaving? It is certainly a possibility, but as of right now, it’s merely speculation. Fans have been unhappy with Bayley’s treatment in WWE over the years. She’s missed multiple WrestleManias despite being one of the top female wrestlers in the company.

Do you think Mercedes Mone vs Bayley will take place in AEW?

Also read: Tony Khan Comments On Potentially Buying TNA For $40 Million

For more on Mercedes Mone, Bayley and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire