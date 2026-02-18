WWE Announces Clash In Italy Premium Live Event For May

WWE recently announced the Clash in Italy Premium Live Event for May 31. It’ll be held at the Inalpi Arena in Turin.

This was preceded by a trademark filing for “WWE Clash” on February 17 as well. Here’s everything fans need to know about the upcoming Clash In Italy event.

WWE Announces Clash In Italy PLE As Part Of Their European Tour

In a press release, WWE shared more information about its European Tour in the summer. They’ll visit countries such as Italy, Spain, France, Portugal, and the United Kingdom.

Additionally, they’ll do some of their Raw and SmackDown shows in these countries as well. So far, Raw has been announced for Turin, London, and Paris, with Barcelona and Bologna getting SmackDown. The schedule for the weekly shows, as well as Clash in Italy looks like this.

For a complete list, fans can check out WWE’s post on their website.

May 29 – Friday Night SmackDown (Barcelona, Spain) at Olimpic Arena Badalona

May 31 – Clash in Italy (Turin, Italy) at the Inalpi Arena

June 1 – Monday Night Raw (Turin, Italy) at the Inalpi Arena

June 5 – Friday Night SmackDown (Bologna, Italy) at the Unipol Arena

June 8 – Monday Night Raw (Paris, France) at the Accor Arena

June 22 – Monday Night Raw (London, UK) at the O2 Arena

Stars such as CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Gunther, and more have been announced for these shows.

Europe has been a major market for WWE, which is why they do a European Tour every year. In recent years, WWE has hosted international “Clash In” premium live events tailored for global cities, such as Paris in 2025 and Turin, Italy, in 2026.

While WWE has done shows in Italy before (just last year, they did a SmackDown on March 21), it’ll be the first time the city will host a Premium Live Event.

The First-Ever PLE in Italy, CLASH IN ITALY, will take place on Sunday, May 31, as the WWE European Summer Tour 2026 comes to Italy, Spain, France, Portugal and the U.K. 29/5 🇪🇸 Barcelona (SmackDown)

31/5 🇮🇹 Turin (Clash in Italy)

01/6 🇮🇹 Turin (Raw)

02/6 🇫🇷 Strasbourg

03/6 🇵🇹… pic.twitter.com/994UZWOl0y — WWE UK & Ireland (@WWEUK) February 18, 2026

WWE Clash In Italy Will Take Place After Backlash

These shows are still months away, so planning for them hasn’t started just yet. Right now, WWE is focused on Elimination Chamber PLE, which takes place on February 28 at the United Center in Chicago.

Randy Orton, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans, and another wrestler will step into the cage to become the number one contender to the Undisputed WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre currently holds this belt, and he’s been in a heated rivalry with The American Nightmare for months now. Although many fans are speculating that WWE could even book a fatal-4-way bout for the belt at WrestleMania between McIntyre, Rhodes, Jacob Fatu, and Sami Zayn.

After WrestleMania, WWE will host Backlash, and after that, fans will get to see WWE Clash in Italy.

Main image credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire