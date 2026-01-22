WWE On Netflix: Wrestlepalooza Leads PLEs, Unreal Season 1 Dominates Global Views In Second Half Of 2025

Netflix recently released its Engagement Report for the second half of 2025 (July-December) that contains viewership data for all shows on its platform.

As fans know, the WWE library is also available on Netflix. In the United States, only Monday Night Raw and Unreal are available on the platform. But in other countries, Netflix offers all of WWE to its subscribers.

Most Watched WWE PLEs On Netflix From July 2025 To December 2025

These are the top WWE premium live events for the second half of 2025 on Netflix from July 1 to December 31 (courtesy of Wrestlenomics). They only account for international viewers since Netflix does not have PLE rights in the United States.

Survivor Series: WarGames 2025 (November 29): 1.8M

Crown Jewel Perth (October 11): 1.4M

Wrestlepalooza (September 20): 1.9M

Clash in Paris (August 31): 1.3M

SummerSlam 2025 Sunday (August 3): 1.7M

SummerSlam 2025 Saturday (August 2): 1.5M

Evolution 2025 (July 13): 900K

Note: Global views are measured by total viewing hours divided by run time. For instance, if a show is watched for 10 million hours in total and its runtime is 2 hours, Netflix would report that as 5 million global views.

Wrestlepalooza had the most global views at 1.9 million. This event featured an opening Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena match, AJ Lee’s in-ring return, and an Undisputed WWE Championship bout between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

Interestingly enough, Unreal Season 1 topped the viewership chart with 4.9 million global views and 22.8 million total watch hours.

Full WWE viewership data can be viewed on Wrestlenomics by clicking here.

Main image credit: Netflix