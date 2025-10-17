Natalya Says John Cena Will Refuse To Win His Final Match In WWE

John Cena’s next match will take place in San Diego at the Survivor Series premium live event. So far, WWE hasn’t made any official announcement regarding Cena’s match, but fans are expecting him to participate in the Men’s Wargames Match.

This is going to be his second final appearance in WWE as an active wrestler. Everyone has been speculating about The Cenation Leader’s final opponent. It would reportedly be Gunther, but there’s also a case for young stars like Bron Breakker or Dominik Mysterio, who could realistically retire the 48-year-old WWE legend.

Many believe Cena should end his career with a final victory; others think he will pass the torch to a younger superstar. Recently, Natalya gave an interview where she discussed Cena’s view and how he’d probably end his career.

Natalya Says John Cena Will Refuse To Win In His Final Match

On Busted Open Radio, Natalya said that John Cena would most likely lose in his final match. It’s because Cena is one of the most selfless wrestlers in the world, and he’d rather give the rub to another wrestler than have the spotlight himself, especially in his last match.

“Knowing John Cena and the kind of person that he is, I think John would probably refuse to win. I think that he’s ultimately about passing the torch. He’s always about giving back to the business. He’s one of those people that he wants to leave the business better than how he entered it. (H/T Wrestlepurists)

This has been a tradition in wrestling. Whenever someone retires, more often than not, they pass the torch to someone else because that’s how it has always been done. There are exceptions to this rule (The Undertaker being one of them), but looking at Cena’s matches from the past few years, he’s always lost whenever he could help build a younger talent’s career.

Natalya thinks that Cena winning wouldn’t be a bad idea either, but this is definitely not something the latter would do to end his career. She continued:

“But, I do think there is something to leaving on top, beating the house, and leaving with your head held high, and just leaving on such a high note. So I’m torn both ways, but I think if it was up to John, he would lose. He would lose and he would pay it forward.”

A lot of fans have criticized WWE for botching Cena’s retirement tour, and now all they want is for John Cena to have a proper send-off. One side thinks he should go out on his back like everyone else. Others believe he’s lost way too many times in the past few years, and with the legacy he’s built in wrestling, it would be okay if Cena broke the usual tradition and ended his career with a win.