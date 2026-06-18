MJF Says He’s In A “Sh*t Ton of Pain” Due to Knee Injury, But Will Still Wrestle

On June 3, 2026, MJF faced Rush on AEW Dynamite, where he ended up hurting his knee. Despite being injured, MJF wrestled on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

The wrestler provided an update on his injury with an Instagram post, where he thanked Nordic Wave for their cold plunge tubs. The AEW World Champion recently spoke about his injury again in an interview, providing more information to his fans.

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MJF Says He’s In A Lot Of Pain Still Due To His Knee Injury

While appearing on Shut Up and Wrestle with Brian Solomon, MJF provided an update on his injury situation. He says his knee is “f–ked” and he’s in a “sh-t ton of f–king pain.” But despite that, MJF will be wrestling because he’s the top guy. Here’s what The Salt of the Earth said:

“My knee is f–ked. It’s swollen to sh-t. I’m in a sh-t ton of f–king pain. It’s on me because I’m the f–king top guy and people are leaning on me to make sure that we’re doing well. So I’ve got to lace my god damn boots up and get in that damn ring. And obviously, a doctor is never going to let me go in there unless structurally I’m okay. So don’t think I’m burying the AEW medical team. I’m in a lot of pain, there’s swelling, but structurally I’m good.“

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He’s currently scheduled to face Team Briscoe (Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Konosuke Takeshita, and Darby Allin) at AEW Forbidden Door. MJF’s team consists of himself, Andrade El Ídolo, Jake Doyle, Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, and Kazuchika Okada. On the latest AEW Dynamite, Team MJF went against Team Briscoe in a 12-man tag team match, where MJF’s team won.

Do you see Team MJF winning their match at AEW Forbidden Door 2026?

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For more on MJF and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: AEW

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