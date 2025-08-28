WWE Fans were quick to call out a moment during the main event of the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, which was the beginning of a three-week residency at the iconic ECW 2300 Arena. Former WWE superstar Claudio Castagnoli took on Darby Allin in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, which held a host of viral extreme spots.

Following the match, WWE fans were quick to spot a particular spot which looked incredibly familiar to them, claiming that AEW ‘stole’ a moment from the NXT Heatwave clash between Je’Von Evans and Oba Femi.

WWE Fans React After AEW ‘Steal’ Je’Von Evans Spot On Dynamite Episode During ECW Tribute Show

WWE Fans were quick to pile on pressure to All Elite Wrestling, following its extreme Falls Count Anywhere Main Event, which held one particular spot that had NXT fans quick to call out Tony Khan and AEW, after Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro, tossed Darby Allin to the outside of the ring.

From the ring to the table, @DarbyAllin goes flying! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/E9IOtj5hrU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2025



“Did they steal the Oba and Je’Veon spot? Je’von and Oba did it better, Oba did it better iykyk;)” WWE fans were quick to pile on the pressure, comparing the insane spot to a similar spot from Heatwave at the Weekend, which saw the NXT Champion toss his competitor outside the ring and through the table.

While there is no doubting the extreme similarities between the spots, many were quick to call out one difference between the two, which was the fact that the table did not break on AEW, compared to Je’Veon going through it on Sunday.

“Darby tried to break the table like Je’Von, but he weighs like me. Still top flight. That announcement table looks unmovable like a brick.” One AEW fan was quick to make light of the situation, with the majority of wrestling fans seeing the humorous side of the situation.

Bam Bam Bigelow x Spike Dudley. With the company facing major talent turnover & the challenges of running live ppv, an unlikely rivalry catches fire & sparks some of the hottest crowds in ECW history. (Summer/Fall 1997) ☠️ pic.twitter.com/28IiBnB6Mz — Vintage Puroresu プロレス (@vintagepuro) August 6, 2025



While many WWE fans did, of course, spot the similarities between the two spots, with the main event of that Dynamite episode being hosted in the iconic 2300 Arena, which hosted ECW during its famous run, this spot, and the match as a whole, was a love letter to the former extreme company.

In fact, both the WWE moment and the spot from AEW Dynamite’s main event can be traced back to a famous moment from ECW’s history, which involved Bam Bam Bigelow taking on Spike Dudley in his ECW-Pay-Per-View debut during Hardcore Heaven.

During that match, similar to the spot from both companies at the weekend, Bigelow pressed Dudley above his head, before throwing him out of the ring, sending him flying and into the crowd.

“Made me think about how rad Darby Allin VS Bam Bam Bigelow could have been. Bam Bam Bigelow is somewhere right now, smiling at this. Fans were quick to make the connection between the two, showcasing how the moment and the entire match were a love letter to the prime of ECW.

Throughout the match, which was hosted at the very same venue as the majority of ECW’s top matches, both Allin and Castagnoli went through a series of spots that would not have looked out of place back in the 1990s, including a Coffin Drop off a pillar, a slam through a television, table breaks, and multiple chair spots.

Darby Allin legitimately has zero regard for his own life #AEWDynamite — Wrestling_Mark (@WrestlingMark16) August 28, 2025



While ECW may have folded back in 2001, for the next few weeks, the company will be alive again, with the infamous 2300 Arena crowd, as well as legendary figure Taz, who will be inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame this Saturday, on commentary.

main photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire