“The Big Jacked Idiot”: Grayson Waller Says He’s Moved On From Austin Theory

Grayson Waller recently sat down with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a plethora of things. When he was asked about his A-Town Down Under teammate, Austin Theory, Waller said he’s happy about Theory’s absence from WWE television.

Grayson Waller Doesn’t Remember Austin Theory

After Austin Theory suffered an injury, Grayson Waller left him in favor of The New Day. It didn’t take him long to form a partnership with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Well, that should be expected from Waller since he’s a heel.

Over the past few months, the wrestler hasn’t held back when talking about Austin Theory. He’s never spoken positively about him, but rather considers him “dead weight.” While speaking with Chris, the 35-year-old wrestler seemed to have completely forgotten about Theory.

He later recalled that he was the “big jacked idiot” whom he hasn’t seen in a long time. It doesn’t seem like Waller misses Theory even a little, as his absence is a “positive” for him.

“Theory? Oh yeah, he was the big idiot, the big jacked idiot. Yeah, I haven’t seen him. That’s kind of crazy. He’s been gone for a long time, that’s a good thing. I think that’s a positive.”

Grayson Waller Isn’t Reuniting With Austin Theory When He Returns

Waller aligned with The New Day in July, and so far, they’ve not had any problems with each other. And it looks like A-Town Down Under isn’t reuniting in the future, at least from what Waller said in the interview.

Chris asked him if he would tag team with Austin upon his return, and he said:

“I’m good dude, that’s if he comes back. I haven’t heard from him. Have you heard from him? I got nothing to say about Austin Theory; that’s the past. I think it’s sometimes things run their course, and you just got to move on and hang with The New Day now. That’s a much more positive experience.”

Theory was reportedly scheduled for a return later this month at Survivor Series. He was supposed to join Seth Rollins’ stable, but things have changed in the last few weeks. WWE still has major plans for the former United States Champion when he returns, but for now, we don’t know if he’ll go after a major wrestler or return to feud with Grayson Waller or someone else.

WWE will need to figure out how they want to book Austin Theory this time around, considering he hasn’t really shone on his own so far.

Main image credit: Mechanical Elephant, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons