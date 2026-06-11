John Cena Explains Why Another WWE Match Would Be ‘Financial Suicide’

It’s been half a year since John Cena retired from professional wrestling last year. Everyone remembers his final match against Gunther, where The Cenation Leader tapped out. Even though Cena is retired from in-ring competition, he’s still a huge part of WWE.

He was this year’s WrestleMania host, and later worked with them to promote the launch of Club WWE. He’ll continue collaborating with WWE as he’s signed a 5-year brand ambassador deal.

Despite saying more than enough times that he’ll never wrestle another match, there are some fans who believe Cena can be convinced to come out of retirement. The Never Seen 17 recently commented on this again.

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John Cena Says His WWE Return Would Be Financial Suicide

During a recent interview with US Weekly, John Cena was asked how realistic the possibility of his return for another match is. Cena starts by saying that he hates speaking in absolutes, but notes that if someone were to bring him back to the ring, it would be financial suicide.

“I hate speaking in absolutes … ‘Never’ is a strong word. It would be financial suicide for someone to court me in a position where I would have another match, and I truly mean that. So if you’re in the business of torching currency, that’s the only way to get me back in the ring.”

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Later, Cena says fans wanting to see him more gets him excited about the upcoming John Cena Classic. Cena will be part of this tournament, although he won’t be wrestling.

Over the course of his 20+ year career in WWE, Cena had countless memorable moments. He is a record-breaking 17-time WWE Champion in the promotion and was their biggest babyface for over a decade. While there were several notable moments where the company failed him with their booking, Cena always tried to make the best out of his situation.

He announced his retirement a year in advance. During his retirement tour, Cena got to work with many older foes. He also turned heel, and while one can argue it wasn’t how they expected to go, it still showcased a new side of Cena that people had never seen before.

It’s unlikely Cena will wrestle another match again, but as he said, you can never say never.

For more on John Cena and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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