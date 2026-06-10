Rey Mysterio Reveals He Pitched Iconic WCW Lawn Dart Spot With Kevin Nash

Rey Mysterio says the lawn dart segment in WWE was his idea. For those who don’t know, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall (who were working as The Outsiders in WCW at that time) had this segment where they attacked Marcus Bagwell (of American Males) and Arn Anderson with baseball bats. Scotty Riggs, who was Bagwell’s tag partner, tried to save him but he was attacked as well.

Shortly after, Rey Mysterio comes out of a trailer and jumps at Kevin Nash, but the latter catches him and throws him head first at the trailer. This became one of those moments that fans still talk about to this day.

Mysterio was recently asked about it in a recent interview.

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Rey Mysterio Reveals He Offered To Do The Lawn Dart Segment In WCW

While appearing on Going Ringside, Rey Mysterio revealed that the lawn dart angle was his idea. He attributes his youthfulness to willingly suggesting the angle without thinking of the repercussions. Here’s what Mysterio said:

“I offered to do that. When you’re young, you don’t think about repercussions, which is normal in our business. You want to make things look good and you’re willing to give whatever it takes to make that segment, that 30 seconds or 5 seconds, stand out. At the time, I never thought it would still be talked about 25 years later, but it is. 30 years later, Mysterio said.” When asked if he knew he had done something memorable at that time, he said,” To me it was normal. Obviously it wasn’t.”

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You can watch a clip of this segment in the embed linked below:

Rey Mysterio is still active in the wrestling business, where he wrestles on Monday Night Raw. His most recent match took place during the June 8 edition of Monday Night Raw where he and Penta faced each other for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. After this match, Rey and Penta were attacked by Rusev and Ethan Page. Rusev unmasked Rey, and Penta immediately dove to protect his identity. This led to Chad Gable interfering to save the day.

On top of being a wrestler, Mysterio was also recently announced as the new AAA General Manager.

For more on Rey Mysterio and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire