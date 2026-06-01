Roman Reigns Calls Out LA Knight & Royce Keys Following Clash In Italy Victory

Roman Reigns has called out several WWE stars following his Clash in Italy victory against Jacob Fatu. For those who don’t know, Fatu and Reigns had a match at WWE Backlash, where Fatu lost.

The Samoan Werewolf was about to get fired from WWE for attacking Reigns after this match, but he convinced Reigns to give him a rematch at WWE Clash in Italy. This match had a Tribal Combat stipulation. Reigns had said that if Fatu lost this bout, he would have to serve him again.

At Clash in Italy, that’s exactly what happened. The Tribal Chief won this match clean and retained his World Heavyweight Championship. Following this match, Reigns took shots at several WWE wrestlers when asked, “What’s next? during the Clash in Italy post-show.

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Roman Reigns Says He Runs It All In WWE

Roman Reigns namedropped stars such as LA Knight and Royce Keys, who have been talking about The Bloodline. Reigns said they can keep trying, but he’s the one who runs things around WWE. Here’s what Roman Reigns said:

“I don’t think it really matters what it means for me. What’s it mean for everyone else, huh? I can hear the chattering. LA Knight, Royce Keys, and this goes for any of you chumps back there, you want to run your mouth about the Tribal Chief, you want to run your mouth about my family? You terrified about this Bloodline ain’t you? You already seeing what’s happening behind me. I’ve been a general, I’ve been had an army. I’m trying to do it the right way, I’m trying to shine a light on my legacy in a positive manner, but y’all are forcing my hand! Keep on trying me. I’ll run it all, forever!”

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After Reigns defeated Fatu, there was a tease of a storyline between The Bloodline and MFTs. So that seems like the storyline for Reigns going forward. Fatu hasn’t acknowledged Reigns as his Tribal Chief just yet, but fans will likely see more on this during the June 1 edition of Monday Night Raw.

Nevertheless, WWE fans aren’t happy with this result. They think the company buried Fatu with this defeat. He had already lost to Reigns once, and Clash in Italy was the perfect opportunity to pull the trigger on him. Even the commentary said Fatu had been “neutered” following his defeat, which many fans consider wasn’t a great choice of words. It’ll be interesting to see what WWE does with Fatu going forward, considering he’s one of their most popular wrestlers today.

Are you happy with Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu’s outcome at WWE Clash in Italy?

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Main image credit: WWE