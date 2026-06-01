Rhea Ripley Believes Bron Breakker Will Be One Of WWE’s Biggest Faces In The Next Few Years

Rhea Ripley believes Bron Breakker has a huge future ahead of him in WWE. Breakker has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars over the last couple of years. From his run in NXT to his current success on the main roster, the second-generation star has continued to impress fans with his intensity and athleticism. Breakker is currently part of The Vision faction, and is feuding with Seth Rollins.

In a recent interview, Ripley was asked which current WWE star she believes could become one of the faces of the company in the future. Ripley named Bron Breakker.

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Rhea Ripley Thinks Bron Breakker Will Become One Of The Biggest Faces In WWE

Speaking with Topps, Ripley was asked if she had to invest all her money in one WWE wrestler (that can’t be herself) who would it be, and she said Bron Breakker.

“Maybe Bron Breakker. He’s already done so much within this company in such a short amount of time, and he’s only growing. I feel he’s going to be one of the biggest faces in this company in the next few years.”

You can watch Topps’ video in the embed below:

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Breakker first made a name for himself in NXT, where he quickly became one of the brand’s top stars and even won the NXT Championship two times.

Since moving to the WWE main roster, Breakker has continued building momentum with dominant performances and high-profile matches. There have been several reports of the company being happy with his performances, including Nick Khan.

Breakker is also part of the legendary Steiner wrestling family as the son of Rick Steiner. He was originally going to be known as Rex Steiner, but Breakker wanted to build his own identity in WWE. Many believe that the 28-year old wrestler has the potential to become one of the company’s top stars in the future. It also wouldn’t be surprising if Breakker becomes a World Champion in the WWE sometime next year. He’s already known he belongs in the main scene in WWE, and the fans are also behind him.

Do you agree with Ripley’s comments on Bron Breakker?

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