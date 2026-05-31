Rhea Ripley Opens Up About CM Punk Pep Talk Before SummerSlam 2024 Match

At SummerSlam 2024, Rhea Ripley faced Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship. This was Rhea’s return match after being sidelined due to a shoulder injury, which happened in April due to a backstage attack by Liv Morgan.

A few days before she got injured, Ripley defended her Women’s World Title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. Her title reign ended at 380 days.

Ripley missed months of in-ring action, and while she was gone, Morgan got involved in a romantic storyline with Dominik Mysterio, who was the on-screen partner of Ripley. Things happened, and Dominik ended up helping Morgan become a World Champion.

After Rhea Ripley returned in July, Mysterio aligned with her again. Ripley had a match with Morgan at SummerSlam, where she lost.

Also read: Rhea Ripley Reveals She Almost Lost Hold of Ropes During 2023 Royal Rumble Win

Rhea Ripley Says CM Punk Gave Her A Pep Talk Before SummerSlam Return

In a recent ESPN video, Ripley revealed that before this match, she was emotional and stressed out. The Cult of Personality, CM Punk, saw this and gave a pep talk to Ripley, which helped her.

Here’s what Ripley said:

“The whole time. Like, if it wasn’t for the crowd making noise and obviously, like, being comfortable with the people that I’m in the ring with, like, I’m comfortable with Liv, I have Dom on the outside who I’m comfortable with. Like, without them, and then before this match, actually, CM Punk gave me a pep talk as well because he could see that I was, like, emotional and, like, stressed out, so he gave me a pep talk, and, like, without all of that as a combination, I don’t know how I would have got through this match.”

Also read: Jim Ross Discusses AEW Contract Status, Leaves Decision To Tony Khan

You can check out ESPN’s video in the embed below:

Ripley vs. Morgan ended with Dominik Mysterio betraying the former. This also turned Ripley babyface in WWE.

She and Priest were kicked out of The Judgment Day. Ripley feuded with the group over the next few months, which ended with her recapturing the Women’s World Title from Morgan during Raw’s premiere on Netflix.

As of now, both Morgan and Ripley hold the Women’s World Title and the Women’s Championship, respectively. Ripley is currently set to defend her title against Jade Cargill at the upcoming Clash in Italy Premium Live Event.

Do you want to see Ripley win against Cargill?

For more on Rhea Ripley and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: IMAGO / MediaPunch