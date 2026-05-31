Rhea Ripley Reveals She Almost Lost Hold of Ropes During 2023 Royal Rumble Win

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest female wrestlers in the world today. She’s also the current Women’s Champion and is scheduled to defend her title against Jade Cargill in a WrestleMania rematch at Clash in Italy. Ripley is expected to win this match.

In 2021, Ripley first joined the WWE main roster. It didn’t take her long to become the Raw Women’s Champion.

Her next title reign came in 2023, when she defeated Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Ripley won that year’s Women’s Royal Rumble to earn her spot at WrestleMania, and she did so by eliminating 7 wrestlers from the match.

However, things could’ve gone really bad here, according to Ripley.

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Rhea Ripley Says She Almost Lost Her Hold On The Ropes During Royal Rumble

In a recent ESPN video, Rhea Ripley reacted to some of the biggest highlights of her WWE career. Her Royal Rumble 2023 victory was part of the highlights.

She and Liv Morgan were the final two wrestlers in the match. There was a spot on the apron where Ripley fell. She did manage to grab the ropes and was hanging on for a few seconds before eliminating Morgan with a head-scissor takeover.

Regarding her victory, Rhea Ripley said:

“I managed to get to the last three, and by then I was so sweaty, my hands were wet, and I slipped, and as soon as I grabbed it, I was like, ‘Do not let go.’”

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Fortunately for her, Ripley didn’t botch the finish and won the Royal Rumble match. At WrestleMania 39, she defeated Charlotte Flair and won her second World Title in the company.

As of now, Ripley is in a storyline with Jade Cargill, which also involves Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Ripley, Flair, and Bliss have worked as a team on television in recent times.

Many fans are speculating that Flair and Ripley will have a proper feud later this year.

Do you want to see a rematch between these two?

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For more on Rhea Ripley and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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