Gunther Names Axiom Best Technical Wrestler In WWE

Gunther had a surprising answer when he was asked who the best technical wrestler in WWE is today.

There are a ton of wrestlers in WWE that are good at doing their job. Some are masters of their craft and show excellent technical abilities in the ring, whereas others lean more into the gimmicky side of their characters to entertain the crowd. Some have a limited set of moves, and others are all about the big moments. It’s safe to say that there’s wrestling for all kinds of fans in WWE.

Ahead of Clash in Italy, Gunther was interviewed by Netflix Italia, where he was asked about the best technical wrestler in WWE. His answer might surprise many fans.

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Gunther Names Axiom As The Best Technical Wrestler On The WWE Main Roster

According to Gunther, Axiom is actually the best technical wrestler in WWE. Although he admits that the wrestler doesn’t get to showcase his technical skills in the ring often, whenever he gets the chance, he always makes the most of it.

Here’s what Gunther said:

“Right now? I don’t think he has the chance to show it a lot at the moment but I think Axiom actually is the best technical wrestler on the main roster right now. He’s in a tag team doing different kind of matches right now, but when he gets the chance to show his skills, I think he’s by far the best technical wrestler we have.” (H/t WrestleTalk)

Fans can check out his interview with Netflix Italia in the embed below:

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Axiom has been working for WWE since 2019. He was part of the NXT roster till 2023, and then he was called up to the main roster in April 2025 along with his tag team partner, Nathan Frazer. For those who haven’t seen Axiom’s work in WWE much, he’s actually going to wrestle The Miz on the May 29 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

In just a few days, Gunther will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Both stars are confident that they’re going to win.

For more on Gunther and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: IMAGO / MediaPunch