Cody Rhodes Calls Danhausen King Of WWE Merch Game

Danhausen’s WWE debut was a disaster, and nobody would disagree with that. For weeks, WWE built anticipation among fans as to what was inside the mystery crate that was shown on television multiple times in subtle ways.

This question was finally answered at this year’s Elimination Chamber, where Danhausen came out of the mystery crate and made his WWE debut. He was one of the most popular stars in AEW, but the company hadn’t quite utilized his potential to the fullest.

When WWE fans booed Danhausen’s segment at Elimination Chamber, many fans thought that he wasn’t going to work out. But the wrestler quickly proved that while first impressions last forever, they’re not everything. Even with a messy start, he still got over with the fans with his curse bit.

This is why it doesn’t come as a shocker that he is one of the biggest merchandise sellers in WWE. Even the current Undisputed WWE Champion commented on this recently.

Also read: Seth Rollins Admits He’s A Better Heel Than Babyface, Explains Why Being The Villain Suits Him In WWE

Cody Rhodes Says Danhausen Is Beating Everyone In Terms Of Merch

During a recent appearance on Unsportsmanlike, Cody Rhodes commented on Danhausen. He admitted that the 35-year-old wrestler is one of the top acts in all of WWE, and he’s also dominating everyone else in terms of merchandise sales.

Here’s what Cody Rhodes said:

“I think it’s safe to say Danhausen is one of the most popular people in all of WWE at the moment and I don’t see it really stopping. He overtook the merch game. There’s all kinds of market confusion because the WWE Shop website has a thing that people actually believe, but I’ll tell you who’s the king right now of the merch game. It’s Danhausen. He’s beating us all.”

Also read: Dominik Mysterio Says WWE Doesn’t Know What To Do With Him, Offers AAA Mega Title Defense At Clash In Italy

What Cody said is completely true, as it was recently revealed that Danhausen is the number two merchandise seller in all of WWE. Every show he shows up on, he gets huge cheers from the fans. And it’s not just limited to wrestling, the curse works even in the NBA.

Do you believe in the curse?

For more on Danhausen and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: Danhausen