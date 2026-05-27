Dominik Mysterio Says WWE Doesn’t Know What To Do With Him, Offers AAA Mega Title Defense At Clash In Italy

Dominik Mysterio has been one of WWE’s top wrestlers ever since he turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. He’s also the current AAA Mega Champion, who recently defeated The Original El Grande Americano on the 5/11 edition of WWE Raw. This was his first match since his WrestleMania 42 loss against “The Demon” Finn Balor.

In just a few days, WWE will be hosting Clash in Italy at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. The full card for the show can be found here, along with the two opening matches that’ll air on ESPN.

One of the wrestlers missing from the show is Dominik Mysterio, who was recently asked about it in an interview with Esse Magazine.

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Dominik Mysterio Believes WWE Doesn’t Know What To Do With Him

During the interview, the host asked Mysterio if we could see him face Balor at Clash in Italy to prove he’s better than him. Mysterio said he would love to be a part of this event.

Later he was asked why his match wasn’t announced yet, and the wrestler said it’s because WWE doesn’t know what to do with him. He claims he’s too good and that the company is holding him back, despite having victories over some of the greatest wrestlers in the world. But he’s patient, so this isn’t that big of a deal for him.

Mysterio also said that if the company wants him to work Clash in Italy, he’ll defend his AAA Mega Title.

“I don’t think they know what to do with me. I’m too cool. They have lightning in a bottle and they have no idea what to do with it so they’re just letting it sit. I’m like you, brother, I’m just waiting. I could have all the storylines, but like I said, they don’t know what to do with me. I’m too good, I’m lightning in a bottle, and they’re just holding me. I don’t know.

Like I said, I’ve beaten John Cena, I’ve beaten AJ Styles, beaten Rey Mysterio, beaten Damian Priest. I don’t know what they’re waiting for. I’m 29 years old, the kid’s young. We’ve got all these old fossils in there working. I don’t know what they’re waiting for.”

Do you want to see Dominik Mysterio wrestle at Clash in Italy?

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For more on Dominik Mysterio and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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