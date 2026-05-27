Triple H Told Sol Ruca Stay Off Social Media After Raw Botch

Sol Ruca says Triple H told her to stay off social media after botching the Sol Snatcher on Monday Night Raw. Ruca was part of the NXT call-ups post-WrestleMania this year.

She debuted on the April 20, 2026 edition of Raw, where she had a non-title match against Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. Two weeks later, Ruca officially signed her contract to join WWE Raw.

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Sol Ruca Botched Sol Snatcher On Raw

During the segment, she was interrupted by Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. The Man wasn’t happy seeing Sol Ruca there. Things happened, and when Lynch tried to attack Ruca, she ended up hitting Raw General Manager Adam Pearce instead.

Shortly after, Ruca tried to go for her finish, the Sol Snatcher, but ended up botching the move.

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Triple H Asked Her To Not Go To Social Media

There were fans online who criticized Sol Ruca for this, but Triple H understood that mistakes like these are completely normal. During a recent interview with Ringer Wrestling, Ruca revealed that as she went to the back, Triple H told her that she did a great job and asked her not to worry about it and not check social media.

Here’s what Ruca said:

“I did have Triple H call me after my debut with Becky and the promo and stuff and he was like, ‘I just want you to know you did a great job.’ I was like ‘Yeah, I’m just gonna stay off social media, not 100% happy with how it turned out.’ But he was like ‘We think you did amazing, don’t worry about it, don’t go on social media.’

Botching your move every once in a while is okay, even though wrestling fans can be too harsh on the wrestlers for it. But just on the very next Raw, where Sol Ruca battled Iyo Sky, she failed to execute the move properly.

Most recently, when Ruca faced Becky Lynch at Saturday Night’s Main Event, she botched the Sol Snatcher again.

This has led to many fans wondering if it’s time for her to find a new finisher that she could consistently do without slipping too much.

Ruca is currently scheduled to face Lynch again at the Clash in Italy Premium Live Event later this month. WWE recently announced the two opening bouts for this event that’ll air on ESPN.

For more on Sol Ruca and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE