Carlito Reveals the Most Common Fan Request He Hates

Carlito doesn’t want people to ask him to spit an apple in their faces.

Everyone knows that wrestling can be weird at times. It’s unlike any other sport in the world. In wrestling, you can have wrestlers get over by doing just about anything. It could be just putting wrestlers on the list, screaming their catchphrase, showing off your resume on television etc.

One of the reasons Carlito was popular among fans was this bit where he’d chew an apple and spit it at wrestlers.

Also read: Triple H Told Sol Ruca Stay Off Social Media After Raw Botch

Carlito Asks Fans To Stop Requesting Him To Spit Apple

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Carlito revealed that he’s signed fake apples many times in the past. Sometimes there are even fans who ask him to sign a real one, which Carlito doesn’t quite understand because they’ll be rotten in a few days.

At times, fans have also asked him to spit apples in their faces, but this isn’t something Carlito does.

“What I’m asked the most is to spit in their face. They go, ‘How much you charge to spit in my face?’ I’m like, why would anybody even want that, number one. Number two, I think that’s a lawsuit. I mean, they could come back and sue me. Please stop asking this request. I don’t do it.”

This is probably one of those things that he’ll get asked forever, just because of how popular this bit has become.

Fans can catch a glimpse of Carlito in one of the indie shows. He was previously signed to WWE till 2025. Carlito mentions that neither WWE nor he approached the other to talk about a new deal. Although he did mention that the company originally wanted him to sign a three-year contract back in 2023, he didn’t think things would work out and opted for a shorter deal instead.

Also read: Roman Reigns Reveals New Stipulation For Clash In Italy Match Against Jacob Fatu

Many fans believe this wouldn’t have made any difference because WWE releases wrestlers from their contracts all the time. And if they want to keep a star on their roster, they’ll approach them.

Do you want Carlito to return to WWE in the future?

For more on Carlito and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE