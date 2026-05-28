Seth Rollins Admits He’s A Better Heel Than Babyface, Explains Why Being The Villain Suits Him In WWE

Seth Rollins feels that he’s a much better heel than a babyface. Now this wouldn’t be an unpopular opinion because anyone who’s been following Rollins’ career feels pretty much the same.

Rollins debuted on the main roster along with The Shield as a heel. Over the years, he’s tried to be a babyface multiple times, and while he’s had fan support as well, he’s usually not the best guy to be portrayed as a hero on television. Whenever Rollins has turned heel, his storylines have become significantly better. He’s a great promo already and brings out the best in his opponents whenever he’s the villain.

He pretty much said the same thing during a recent interview.

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Seth Rollins Explains Why He’s A Better Heel Than A Babyface

During a recent interview with Highlights with Omar, Seth Rollins compared himself to John Cena and Rey Mysterio, who’ve naturally been babyfaces throughout their careers. And while Rollins said he can be a babyface at times, he just gets bored of it really quickly, just like the fans.

It’s why he prefers being the bad guy. Here’s what Rollins said:

“The truth is, I’m not very good at being the hero. I can do it in short spurts but I’m not like John Cena, I’m not like Rey Mysterio. I get bored of myself and I think people get bored of me. I much prefer being a bad guy. I think it suits me better. Most of my favorite moments are being a piece of trash.”

Fans can check out the full interview in the embed below:

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Seth Rollins returned to WWE earlier this year from a shoulder injury. Immediately, he targeted The Vision’s Logan Paul. He was the babyface in their rivalry. He’s now in a rivalry with Bron Breakker, with whom he also had a match during WWE Backlash earlier this month.

He was last seen on the May 25 edition of Monday Night Raw, where he defeated Montez Ford in a singles match.

Do you think Rollins is better as a heel or a babyface?

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