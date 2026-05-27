Jacob Fatu Hails Clash In Italy Appearance As An Honor Ahead Of Roman Reigns Match

On May 31, 2026, WWE will do its first-ever Premium Live Event in Italy called Clash in Italy. The main event of this show will likely be Jacob Fatu vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Just a few weeks back, Fatu and Reigns locked horns at Backlash for the title. At that time, Reigns emerged victorious. This rivalry would’ve been over right there, but then Fatu attacked Reigns post-match. Adam Pearce was ready to fire him from the show, but Reigns stopped him. Fatu challenged Reigns to a Tribal Combat match, and as the Tribal Chief, he accepted it.

Although there has been a new stipulation added to the match where if Fatu loses, he’ll have to serve Reigns, but if he wins, he becomes the new Tribal Chief. Fans have been heavily invested in this rivalry and are wondering if Clash in Italy is the place where WWE finally pulls the trigger on Fatu.

Ahead of his match, Fatu was interviewed by SportsCenter, where he broke character to discuss Italy’s first WWE Premium Live Event.

Also read: Dominik Mysterio Says WWE Doesn’t Know What To Do With Him, Offers AAA Mega Title Defense At Clash In Italy

Jacob Fatu Feels It’s An Honor To Be Part Of Clash In Italy

Jacob Fatu says it’s an honor to get to wrestle Roman Reigns, whom he called one of the GOATs, at Clash in Italy for the country’s first WWE Premium Live Event.

“You know what? If we could just pull the curtain back just a little bit, besides everything else, it’s an honor, and I wouldn’t have it no other way. Since I’ve been here in WWE, it’s been a lot of first times that I’ve been a part of everything. So for us to go for the very first time, PLE in Italy against one of the greatest of all time, Roman Reigns, man, it doesn’t get no better at Clash in Italy.”

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This will be one of the most important nights of Fatu’s career as well. Whether he wins or loses, his career will change significantly after Clash in Italy.

Do you see Jacob Fatu becoming the next WWE World Heavyweight Champion in WWE?

For more on Jacob Fatu and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE