Ronda Rousey Rules Out Pro Wrestling Return, Says Road Life Is Too Hectic

Ronda Rousey doesn’t seem too keen on the idea of returning to professional wrestling. Earlier this year, during the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Rousey made an appearance after the match between Toni Storm and Marina Shafir.

Fans thought this was a tease for a future rivalry between Storm and Rousey, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Following her match at AEW Revolution, Storm took a break from the company. Reports say it’s not due to an injury.

Rousey, on the other hand, wasn’t going to return to the squared circle anytime soon because she was preparing for her MMA return against Gina Carano in May. Now that her fight with Carano is over, Rousey was asked about the future of her pro wrestling career.

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Ronda Rousey Doesn’t Think She Will Return To Pro Wrestling

During a recent interview with Up & Adams, Ronda Rousey was asked if she’d be interested in working for AEW. The host brought up Tony Khan, who recently said Rousey is welcome to join AEW anytime she wants.

But Rousey doesn’t seem like she’s interested in getting in the ring anytime soon. She says life on the road is more hectic than preparing for an MMA fight. The only reason Rousey showed up at AEW Revolution was because she was in town that night, and her friend Marina Shafir had a match against Toni Storm.

Here’s what Ronda Rousey said:

“No, that life of being on the road is probably more time-consuming than doing training camp at home. I had a great time. But it just happened to be in town, and my best friend was there. You know what I mean?”

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You can check out her interview with Up & Adams in the embed below:

Rousey previously worked for WWE, and while she had some good things to say about her experience, she ultimately decided to leave the company due to the ungrateful fans.

The Rowdy One’s final wrestling match took place in 2023, where she teamed up with Shafir against Athena and Billie Starkz.

Do you want to see Rousey return to wrestling in the future?

For more on Ronda Rousey and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire