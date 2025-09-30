Booker T Shares His Thoughts On The Women’s Championship Match On SmackDown

Booker T recently talked about the September 26 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where Tiffany Stratton defended her Women’s Championship against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a triple threat match.

It was a decent match, but it had several blunders from the wrestlers. The ending really took away any good this bout had when Jade Cargill hit Nia Jax with the Eye of the Storm for the pinfall, but Stratton broke the pin. She then went for the cover instead, and it seems like Nia couldn’t get her shoulders up on time. So the referee, Ava Smith, had to save the match by not counting the third pin. It looked awkward on television, and fans are understandably furious as well. Most of them said the match should’ve ended right there, but since it wasn’t the original finish, the referee didn’t count to three.

Now, Booker T has also shared his thoughts on this botch on his Hall of Fame podcast.

Booker T Criticizes The WWE Women’s Championship Match On SmackDown

Booker T criticized the match finish and said things like these “can’t happen on live television.” He believed there was miscommunication from the wrestlers and also pointed out the lack of experience from Stratton and Cargill.

“You could tell there was a lot of miscommunication. You’ve got an NIL talent, Tiffany Stratton. You’ve got Jade Cargill who’s pretty much fresh off her AEW run, and just think about that time in AEW for her, she probably didn’t learn a whole lot, because – no disrespect or anything – but she was just put on a wing and she never really got a chance to really wrestle anybody. And then you’ve got Nia Jax, who’s been there, of course is gonna feel like, ‘I need to quarterback this thing, I feel like I know more than these girls.’ It could have been a plethora of things, but you could tell there was a lot of miscommunication. One thing about matches like that – the only thing they’re gonna remember is the finish. You’ve gotta get everybody to that point to where that finish can happen and it goes off without a hitch. And that didn’t happen, that didn’t happen in this match. Was it a botch? Heck yeah it was a botch. Was it a miscommunication? Was it a screw up? Whatever term you wanna put on it – yes it was.”

Booker T said mistakes like this shouldn’t happen on television, and the fans were right to be upset about it.

“But one thing I do feel about that kind of stuff – that can’t happen on live television. If I went to go and see Hamilton, and they were going home, and the guy slipped on his butt and he forgot his lines, I think I would be pretty upset about that too. They went out there and it wasn’t a good night. It wasn’t a good night at all.” (H/T Wrestletalk)

It wasn’t just the finish that made this match controversial. Cargill also suffered a big cut on her eyebrow when she hit the steel steps outside the ring. Since this was an embarrassing watch for everyone, WWE edited the match on YouTube with the finish looking smooth this time around. Do you agree with Booker T’s comments regarding this match?