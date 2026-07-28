Bayley Sparks WWE Exit Talk After Reflective MSG Comments

Over the past few weeks, there have been rumors and speculations regarding Bayley’s future with WWE. The former WWE Women’s Champion has not signed a new deal with WWE as her contract expires later this year, according to a Fightful Select report. She last wrestled for WWE at a live event on July 26 in Stockton, where she attacked Lyra Valkyria.

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Bayley Reflects On WWE Career Ahead Of Saturday Night’s Main Event

Bayley’s last televised match took place at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where she wrestled her former tag partner, Lyra Valkyria.

The match ended with Valkyria getting the victory, a move that surprised many in the audience. Fans have since speculated that this was WWE’s way of writing Bayley off, which appears to be a common practice when a wrestler is departing the promotion.

Bayley recorded a mini documentary capturing moments from behind the scenes before her match against Lyra Valkyria at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Madison Square Garden.

She talked about wrestling at MSG many times before, but this time it felt different to her. She’s at a stage where she knows her worth in professional wrestling before talking about Lyra. You can read Bayley’s full comments below:

“I’ve been doing this for so long and I’ve wrestled in the Garden multiple times, a really good amount of times thankfully. But this one just feels different. The time and the stage I am in my career right now, I feel like I’m taking a further look back at everything and am seeing it from a different view and knowing my place and knowing my worth in this business. Lyra is going to find out the hard way.”

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Watch the vlog in the embed below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bayley (@itsmebayley)

For now, there’s really not much known about what Bayley is going to do next. She could leave WWE and join another promotion, or she could disappear for a few months and then return in WWE when people aren’t expecting her. All of this would merely be speculation at this point in time.

If Bayley does end up jumping ship to another promotion, which many fans assume would be AEW, then she could have her first big storyline against Mercedes Mone (who teased a potential match with Bayley at AEW WrestleDream).

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For more on Bayley and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: WWE