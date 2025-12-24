Hulk Hogan Documentary In Works By Netflix

On July 24, 2025, wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71. His reported cause of death was a heart attack.

Hogan was a polarizing figure in the world of professional wrestling. He was directly responsible for two wrestling booms in the 80s and 90s, but in the final few years before his death, Hogan had become a controversial name among fans.

His racial slur scandal permanently tarnished his legacy, despite him saying he wasn’t a racist on many occasions. Considering Hulk Hogan was so influential to the wrestling business, Netflix is now producing a documentary about him.

Netflix Is Producing A Hulk Hogan Documentary

Netflix’s VP of Sports, Gabe Spitzer, was a guest on The Varsity podcast recently, where he revealed that a Hulk Hogan documentary is in the works.

When asked about how they decide which projects to work on, Spitzer said:

“For us, it’s really about access and authenticity. How can we surprise viewers? How are you letting them in in ways that they can’t just get on social media and other places? I think we’ve reached a tipping point in the “follow doc genre” as we can call it, where maybe there are too many of them now, so we have to be a bit pickier in terms of the ones we’re doing.

Obviously, we have ‘Quarterback’, which we do with the NFL and Omaha Films, we are still doing seasons of ‘Drive to Survive’, we have ‘American’s Sweethearts’ on the Dallas Cowboys’ cheerleaders but outside of that there’s other incredible docs coming – Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson, Deion Sanders, so there are plenty of good ones still out there.”

Later in the podcast, Spitzer said that they have around 20 hours of footage with Hogan before he passed away.

“We had been filming with Hogan for I think 20 hours around the time where he passed, so we think that can be a really good one.”

We don’t have an official date for the release of this documentary. NYFights will keep you updated if there’s an update on this story.

Main image credit: netflix, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons