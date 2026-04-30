WWE SmackDown Set To Go Back To Two Hours This July

WWE SmackDown is one of the two main shows the company produces weekly. It airs on Friday nights on the USA Network (Netflix for international fans).

At the start of 2026, WWE SmackDown returned to its three-hour format, which it had experimented with last year. Now reports suggest that the company is going to cut the third hour sometime in May-June.

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WWE SmackDown Scheduled To Return To Two Hours Later This Year, According To Reports

USA Network has been the home of WWE SmackDown in the United States since September 2024, marking the current run.

In January 2025, it was announced that SmackDown would expand to a three-hour show. These changes remained for a few months until July, when it reverted to its previous format.

SmackDown added the third hour again earlier this year in January, and it seems like these semi-annual three-hour stretches are part of the agreement between WWE and USA Network.

Here’s what Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer said about this on Twitter.

“WWE’s contract with USA stipulates three-hour shows from January through the end of June every year, so this will be an ongoing thing, and we have two more months of three-hour shows to survive. July through the end of December will be two hours.”

This format would likely continue in the future as well, according to Alvarez.

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USA Network acquired broadcasting rights to WWE SmackDown in the United States back in September 2023. Their deal went into effect in October of 2024, and will continue for the next five years. WWE SmackDown features superstars such as Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and more.

Fans can watch the show every week on Fridays on the USA Network at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT.

If you’re not from the United States and want to learn more about SmackDown or other WWE shows, you can check out our WWE streaming guide for more information about where to watch all of WWE’s programming (Monday Night Raw, NXT, WWE Premium Live Events and more)

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While the third hour may benefit WWE and USA Network, many fans find it dreadful to sit through a 180-minute wrestling show. Do you prefer a two-hour WWE SmackDown or a three-hour one?