The Miz Says His Daughter Loves Danhausen Despite Him Stealing Her Bike

Danhausen might have been the best thing about WWE programming today. Everyone loves him, except for The Miz. And The A-Lister has some good reasons to hate him, too. Danhausen has placed curses on him, punched him in the balls, broken into his house, crashed Miz and Maryse’s vow renewal ceremony, and much more.

It makes complete sense why The Miz wouldn’t like Danhausen at all. Now, to rub salt in the wound, his daughter doesn’t see him the same way as her dad does.

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The Miz Says His Daughter Loves Danhausen

The Miz recently appeared on Complex Graps, where he discussed Danhausen.

For those who don’t know, the Very Nice, Very Evil star invaded The Miz’s house a few weeks earlier. He used his swimming pool, golf simulator, hit him in the groin area with the golf club, and stole his Slammy Award.

The segment ended with Danhausen stealing Miz’s daughter’s bike. But despite this, his daughter loves him. She also isn’t worried too much about her bike, because her dad can just buy her a new one.

Now, of course, The Miz isn’t happy with this.

Fans can read the full quote below:

“You know what the weird part is? My daughter, I was like, ‘Sweetheart, Danhausen stole your bike.’ She goes, ‘Danhausen?’ I go, ‘Yes, Danhausen.’ And she goes, ‘That’s okay, you’ll just get me a new one.’ And I went [hands on head gesture]… I go, ‘Excuse me?’ And she goes, ‘I love Danhausen.’ I go, ‘No you don’t. You’re my daughter. You’re not supposed to like Danhausen.’ [His daughter] ‘He’s funny, dad.’ No, he’s not funny. It’s not funny. And I don’t like the fact that my daughter is like, ‘Oh, I like Danhausen.’

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Danhausen Defeated The Miz On SmackDown

Aside from having an incredible segment during WrestleMania 42, which John Cena calls one of his favorite Mania moments, Danhausen also has one victory over The Miz. It seems a mortal like him is almost helpless against someone with the power to put curses on anyone.

Also read: The Miz Blames Danhausen For Ruining His WrestleMania 42 Moment

Both wrestlers had a match on the April 24, 2026 edition of SmackDown, where Danhausen put a curse on Miz, which led to the pyro technician messing up, and The Miz (who was standing on the ropes) fell back into the ring. He then rolled him up for a pinfall.

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