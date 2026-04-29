The Miz Blames Danhausen For Ruining His WrestleMania 42 Moment

The Miz comments on his segment at this year’s WrestleMania, involving Danhausen and Littlehausens.

For those who aren’t aware yet, The Miz had a segment at WrestleMania 42. As John Cena was about to announce Night 2 attendance, The Miz and Kit Wilson interrupted him. We won’t go into a lot of details here, but then shortly after, Danhausen appeared as well. And he wasn’t alone. Littlehausens showed up alongside him.

Yeah, what happened is one of the Littlehausens ended up punching Kit Wilson in that area. Danhausen did the same with The Miz.

The Littlehausens then carried out The Miz on their shoulders.

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The Miz Says Danhausen Ruined His WrestleMania Moment

The A-Lister was a recent guest on the Battleground Podcast, where he was asked about this segment. It’s safe to say, The Miz hasn’t been happy about this whole thing, as he claims Danhausen and his Littlehausens ruined his WrestleMania moment.

“They ruined my WrestleMania moment. I was carried out like I was The Undertaker.”

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The Miz Threatens To Bring In His Gladiators To Deal With Danhausen

The Miz also doesn’t believe in Danhausen’s curses, despite there being clear evidence that they’re real. Nevertheless, he is now looking to take legal action for what happened during his match against Danhausen on the April 24 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. For context: Danhausen put a curse on him, and the pyro malfunctioned. The Miz also says he might get help from his “gladiators” if need be.

“First and foremost, it’s not a curse. Okay? He is the curse of WWE. I got blown up in a match last week. Like, when have you ever seen anyone get blown up while in a match? Nick Aldis, the general manager of SmackDown, is going to be hearing from not just me, but my lawyers. And I’m going to make sure that we rid WWE of this Danhausen problem. And if I need my gladiators, I guarantee all of them would have my back.”

Since arriving in WWE, Danhausen has been one of their most entertaining acts. Initially, fans were skeptical if someone like him would work in WWE, but the wrestler has proved that he’s one of the best investments the company has made in recent years, with all the merch he’s been selling.

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Main image credit: WWE