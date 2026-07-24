Cody Rhodes Says Celebrities Keep Getting Involved In His WWE Feuds

Cody Rhodes has become one of the biggest stars in all of WWE since his return to the promotion back in 2022. Since then, Rhodes has been part of some of the biggest wrestling storylines and has even won the world title on many occasions.

A lot of things have gone right in his booking so far, but if there’s one thing that doesn’t make much sense, it’s the involvement of celebrities in his storylines during the road to WrestleMania. Once it was Travis Scott, and later it was Pat McAfee, and WWE fans hated both of these involvements.

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Cody Rhodes Comments On Celebrity Involvement In WWE

While appearing on The Tonight Show, Cody Rhodes commented on Tom Brady, recalling their first meeting with the NFL legend. Rhodes later talked about celebrities coming to wrestling and sent a warning to Brady not to get involved in his storylines like some of the other celebrities have done in the past.

Last year, Cody Rhodes wrestled John Cena at WrestleMania, where Travis Scott got involved and helped Cena become a 17-time WWE Champion. Then, this year, Pat McAfee got added to Rhodes’ storyline with Randy Orton.

You can read Rhodes’ comments below:

“Here’s my warning, Tom (Brady) doesn’t need a warning, he’s a super athlete. But a lot of the celebrities and people who want to cross into wrestling and we do some sort of merging of worlds, I feel like they always get involved in my stuff. Travis Scott, Pat McAfee, they get right involved in what I’m doing. If you come in, you can pick other people to mess with, you can.” (H/t Wrestletalk)

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Tom Brady is currently feuding with Logan Paul. Things escalated between the two when Brady slapped Paul during Fanatics Fest recently. Many fans are expecting both of them to appear on WWE television soon. For now, this is merely speculation as nobody has confirmed Brady would eventually be wrestling in a WWE ring.

Do you want to see Brady work as a wrestler in WWE?

For more on Cody Rhodes and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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