Dragon Lee Reveals His Pitch For A Tag Team Name With AJ Styles

WWE fans have seen many unlikely tag teams emerge over the years. Usually, these partnerships last for a brief moment, until one of them turns on the other and starts a rivalry. But at times, these alliances lead to championship gold as well. That was the case with Dragon Lee and AJ Styles last year, when these two started teaming up in the second half of the year.

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They first teamed up back in September 2025, and it didn’t take them long to win the World Tag Team Titles in WWE. Dragon Lee and AJ Styles defeated The Judgment Day to win the belts in October and kept the titles for over two months before losing them to The Usos.

Fans will remember that Lee and Styles didn’t officially have a tag team name during their run, although this was something Lee had worked on behind the scenes.

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Dragon Lee Pitched The Phenomenal Dragons As Their Tag Team Name

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Dragon Lee discussed his tag team with AJ Styles. Lee said that they didn’t have enough time to come up with a name, but he had pitched “The Phenomenal Dragons” as a potential team name. This name comes from “Phenomenal” in AJ Styles’ nickname, “The Phenomenal One,” and the first part of Dragon Lee’s ring name.

You can read Lee’s full quote below:

“Yeah, AJ Lee, right? Yeah, it was fun. We didn’t have enough time to create a name, but I pitched this name, and I think it would have been so great, the Phenomenal Dragons. I feel like that name would be so great, Phenomenal Dragons. AJ Styles has his logo, I said this logo becomes kind of like a dragon around it, something we can do. But I didn’t realize that he wouldn’t have enough time, he would be retired, nobody expected it.”

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Lee and Styles continued to be tag partners until the latter’s retirement in January 2026. The Phenomenal One was defeated by Gunther in his final WWE match at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

For more on Dragon Lee, AJ Styles and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.