Cody Rhodes Names Several WWE Stars Who Can Replace Triple H As The Head Of Creative

When Vince McMahon was still active in WWE, nobody doubted about his successor. Everyone knew that Triple H would be taking his spot. “The Game” had been running NXT for a couple of years before officially taking the creative reign on the main roster.

Some fans believe he’s changed the product for good, whereas others criticize him for dragging storylines too much and not giving some wrestlers a chance to stand out.

In Vince’s case, it was only a matter of time before he would retire and Triple H would replace him. Right now, there’s no clear successor to take over creative once “The Game” retires. But there’s already a list of potential candidates who could be fighting for this role, according to Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes Names Wrestlers Who Could Replace Triple H As The Head Creative Of WWE In The Future

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike, Cody Rhodes talked about stars who could take over the Head of Creative role in WWE in the upcoming years. He jokingly called himself the “best candidate” out of everyone, but later did name wrestlers such as Punk, Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Bayley who can also fulfill this role. Rhodes said:

“I think there’s starting to become a fight for it, and I didn’t see that at first. I thought, well, obviously I’m the best candidate. I felt like I had some experience, and I’d be interested in something like that. But also, it’s very clear that CM Punk is really great at helping develop young talent. He probably has a knack for it more than anybody.” “Seth Rollins is a little bit more rough around the edges, but probably would be an outstanding boss when it comes down to it. I’d love to throw my name in the hat. I don’t know if I’m ready to do it officially yet, but I like the fact that there’s the three of us; plus tons of other people. Bayley, Roman will always have a say.” (H/T Cultaholic)

This makes sense because Punk has talked about wanting to help out the newer generation. Seth Rollins already runs a wrestling school, and Bayley is seen as a locker room leader backstage. So it’s not really clear who will replace Triple H in the future as there are a lot of wrestlers qualified for this role.

Cody Rhodes Worked As AEW’s EVP Before

Before returning to WWE, The American Nightmare held an Executive Vice President position alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in AEW. Fans don’t really like some of the decisions Rhodes made around this time, such as not turning heel even when the crowd turned on him, or vowing to never challenge for the AEW World Championship again.

It doesn’t mean he can’t be a creative genius in WWE, as things are different here. He also wouldn’t be booking his storylines, but rather let other wrestlers shine.

But all of this is a worry for tomorrow. Because right now, Triple H is still doing a fantastic job as a booker. He’ll likely keep this position for the next few years, and when he decides to retire, there will be a big list of talents who can take on the head creative position.