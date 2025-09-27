Pro Wrestling WWE

[Report] WWE Hasn't Decided When WrestleMania Is Coming To Indianapolis

[Report] WWE Hasn't Decided When WrestleMania Is Coming To Indianapolis

[Report] WWE Hasn’t Decided When WrestleMania Is Coming To Indianapolis

In the past few years, WrestleMania has become more than just WWE’s biggest show. It is now a major tourism catalyst for cities, who now bid for the show to come to their place.

Since it’s the biggest wrestling event of the year, the preparations begin years in advance. Fans know next year’s WrestleMania takes place in Las Vegas, and the 2027 event will happen in Saudi Arabia. But what about New Orleans, who are supposed to get a ‘Mania at a later date, or even Indianapolis, who signed a deal with WWE in 2024?

Indianapolis Officials Don’t Know When WrestleMania Is Coming To Their City

WrestleMania 38 stage

Summerslam 2022, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

When WWE announced a deal with Indianapolis in 2024, the city was promised Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam at Lucas Oil Stadium. Earlier this year, the Royal Rumble took place in the city, where Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair won their respective Rumble matches.

But Indianapolis is still due a SummerSlam and WrestleMania, and it seems like WWE doesn’t have a fixed date in mind yet. Fightful Select recently reported that Indianapolis officials have “no clue” regarding when the city will get a WrestleMania. We know that the earliest they could do is 2028, because next year, ‘Mania returns to Las Vegas, and then Saudi Arabia will host the Show of Shows in 2027 to celebrate the country’s 300th anniversary. Fightful’s report said:

“Sources familiar with the deal say that officials in Indianapolis have no clue when they’re actually getting a WrestleMania.”

And then there’s New Orleans, who were robbed of a ‘Mania in 2026, and most likely, they’re next in line after Saudi Arabia. So it’s probably in 2029 that Indianapolis will host ‘Mania, which is a long time, considering it’ll be 5 years since announcing their deal initially.

Previously, there were rumors that WWE could host WrestleMania 43 in Indianapolis in 2027, but Dave Meltzer said these rumors were false. According to Meltzer, there are still a few years before WWE announces a SummerSlam for Lucas Oil Stadium, and ‘Mania will probably happen in the 2030s.

“Rumors of WrestleMania in 2027 in Indianapolis aren’t true. There is a WrestleMania date coming to Indianapolis but it’s many years from now, I believe in the early 2030s.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

The last time Indianapolis hosted a WrestleMania, WWE hadn’t even gone public, and Hulk Hogan was still working for Vince McMahon. That was in 1992, over 30 years ago. Ric Flair and Randy Savage for the WWE Championship was the main event of this show.

It’s been a long time since Indianapolis fans enjoyed The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment in their city, which is why a lot of people are frustrated with WWE’s lack of explanation regarding the dates.

Main image credit: Miguel Discart from Bruxelles, Belgique, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

