AJ Styles Talks About His Upcoming Match With John Cena At Crown Jewel 2025

At the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, John Cena will go up against AJ Styles. Both wrestlers are familiar with each other’s work, as they’ve shared the ring before in the mid-2010s.

The entire match was built using social media, which is unique in itself. But considering Cena only has limited dates left in WWE, it made sense. John Cena sparked interest in this match on Twitter and urged WWE to listen to the fans one more time. Styles responded to his tweet and said he was ready. It was up to Triple H to make the final call; however, he listened to the fans and officially announced the match for Crown Jewel.

John Cena Vs AJ Styles Will Be “Incredible,” According To The Phenomenal One

In a recent interview with ABEMA, AJ Styles talked about his upcoming match with The Cenation Leader. Styles said that he didn’t know he would get to face Cena again, but the opportunity presented itself unexpectedly, so he’s going to take it.

“I am certainly happy for the opportunity to wrestle John Cena on his retirement tour. I did not think this was going to happen, it honestly just came out of nowhere, but I accept it, I want it, and me and John are going to have one last match and it’s going to be incredible.” (H/T Mera Wrestling)

And he’s probably not wrong by saying John Cena vs AJ Styles will be “incredible.” The last time they faced each other, it helped Styles cement his legacy in WWE.

He was already the face of TNA, but WWE fans weren’t familiar with his work. The John Cena vs AJ Styles rivalry proved to everyone what The Phenomenal One is capable of doing, and since then, Styles has remained a fan favorite.

He may no longer be a part of the main event scene right now, but putting him against Cena, in what would be one of his final matches ever, shows how much the company trusts him.

Styles has worked with many popular names before, such as Daniel Bryan and Brock Lesnar, and he always did an amazing job.

Crown Jewel Will Be The Final Time John Cena Vs AJ Styles Happens In Wrestling

While most fans know that was a worked shoot from Cena and Styles, and there’s no real “rivalry” between these two performers, it shouldn’t matter because fans will have a great time watching them.

After Crown Jewel, Cena will go on a hiatus for a few weeks before returning for the November 10 edition of Raw. His final match takes place on a Saturday Night Main Event on December 13.

Main image credit: GabboT, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons