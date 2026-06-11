The Undertaker Is Blown Away By Endless Texts From Wrestlers Wanting To Work In AAA

Over the past year, more wrestling fans worldwide have heard of AAA than before. The WWE acquisition does seem to have brought more eyeballs to the product, as more and more fans are talking about it. It doesn’t hurt that the recent mask vs mask match between the two El Grande Americanos was also a storytelling masterpiece, which fans loved.

One of the surprising things people learned about AAA is that The Undertaker is working as part of the creatives. He wants to wrap stories around the lucha libre format, and it seems to be working so far.

Recently, The Deadman revealed that many people have been texting him about joining AAA.

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The Undertaker Is Blown Away By The Number Of People Wanting To Work In AAA

On a recent edition of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker revealed that he’s been getting endless texts from people about wanting to work in AAA. It’s to the point he’s wondering if he’s getting ribbed. Here’s what he said:

“It’s crazy the amount of phone calls and texts that I get. People wanting to come down. Like, I’ve been blown away. It is never-ending. I’ll look at them and I’ll think, ‘Oh man, they’re ribbing me.’”

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You can watch the full episode of Six Feet Under in the embed below:

Stars like Bayley, Dominik Mysterio, and Penta have been part of AAA. Mysterio is also the current AAA Mega Champion. On top of this, they’ve got stars like El Grande Americano and La Catalina. There is a ton of dream match potential between WWE and AAA wrestlers as well.

Fans have been speculating which WWE main roster star would next show up there.

In the podcast, The Undertaker also discussed his vision for AAA. He doesn’t want the promotion to just be about the high-flying moves. Instead he wants to blend the existing lucha libre style with a crafted story around it. One can say it’s kind of like making AAA more like WWE, but without taking its core identity away.

For more on The Undertaker, AAA and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

Main image credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire