Latest Rumor On Roman Reigns’ Opponent For Money In The Bank 2026

While Roman Reigns has denied LA Knight a shot at his World Heavyweight Championship on WWE programming, it seems that they’re eventually going to have a singles match at a later Premium Live Event.

For those who don’t know, LA Knight recently called out Roman Reigns on the August 3 edition of WWE Raw. At first, Knight congratulated Reigns for his victory over Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. Then, he mentioned that The Original Tribal Chief has been avoiding a singles match with him.

Knight said that Reigns owed him a match, and they could have it on Raw, a week later, at a PLE like Money in the Bank or WrestleMania. Reigns didn’t agree with Knight here. He told him to get back in line.

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LA Knight Vs Roman Reigns Could Take Place At Money In The Bank

A new report from Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select says that there is a “strong sense internally” regarding the LA Knight vs Roman Reigns match taking place at Money in the Bank next month.

“A matchup between L.A. Knight and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is currently on the table, with a ‘strong sense internally’ that it will take place at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on October 10th.”

Roman Reigns vs LA Knight is currently on the table, with a 'strong sense internally' that it will take place at WWE Money in the Bank on October 10, @WrestleVotes Radio on @FightfulSelect has learned. pic.twitter.com/JUiLU5faBd — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) August 13, 2026

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Money in the Bank takes place on October 10 and will feature two ladder matches for the Money in the Bank briefcases. If Knight does end up facing Reigns on the show, the chances are slim that he’ll win the World Title. But it’ll still be an interesting match for everyone to watch.

Knight and Reigns previously faced each other at Crown Jewel 2023, where The Bloodline interfered to help Reigns win.

Do you want to see LA Knight vs Roman Reigns take place at Money in the Bank?

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For more on LA Knight, Roman Reigns, and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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