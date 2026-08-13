Nattie Thinks The Avery Styles Situation Should Have Been Handled Privately

A lot of fans may have heard of Avery Styles in the past few days. The young wrestler, who’s only 19 years old, came into the limelight due to a situation involving chairs at a GCW show. For those who want a summary of the events, Avery Styles was recently praised by Nattie, who said that the wrestler wanted to pay his dues in wrestling. Arik Cannon, an independent wrestler, disagreed with it, saying that Avery didn’t help with the chairs at a GCW show. This led to many other wrestlers responding to him, including Avery’s father, AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One said that GCW only hired Avery to wrestle on that show, and not to help with the chairs. All of this started after a comment from Nattie.

Also read: Cody Rhodes Defends Avery Styles, Says He Has Already Setup The Chairs

Nattie Says The Avery Styles Situation Should’ve Been Dealt With Privately

Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Nattie said that the most mature way to handle this situation would’ve been to talk to Avery in private. She feels bad for this whole situation as well, as she was only trying to send a positive message.

You can read Nattie’s full comments below:

“Everybody is allowed to feel how they want to feel. I’m just big on communication… My deepest, darkest, hardest moments of my life; I would never take it to social media and go on a Twitter rant about something because everybody is going to have an opinion. It can get really explosive. I think the most mature way for everybody to handle stuff, especially if you have a problem with them directly, is to talk to them and say, ‘Hey, this is what I feel, and I want to pass this message along to you.’ … All I did, and I do feel bad because I didn’t mean to cause this big controversy, all I was trying to do is send out a positive message because I went to GCW and the match that impressed the hell out of me was Marcus vs. Avery.”

The GCW show in question took place on August 1 at GCW Rude Awakening.

Also read: Darby Allin Has No Regrets Over Short AEW World Title Reign

What are your thoughts on this Avery Styles controversy?

For more on Nattie, Avery Styles, and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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