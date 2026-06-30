Tony Khan Moves AEW Redemption PPV Start Time Up One Hour

Tony Khan has made an announcement regarding the upcoming AEW Redemption pay-per-view. For a while now, AEW fans have complained about the PPVs being too long. While there’s no doubt that they consistently put on some of the best wrestling on their pay-per-views, the shows often go on past midnight.

Most recently, the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view took place, and it went way past midnight, ending around 1 a.m. EST.

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AEW Redemption Will Start An Hour Early, Announces Tony Khan

On his X account, Tony Khan announced that AEW Redemption will start an hour earlier at 7 PM. The pre-show starts an hour before this at 6 PM.

“Thank you all who watch AEW!

For our upcoming @AEW Redemption ppv in Montreal on Sunday, July 26, I’ve moved the start time to one hour earlier than the tremendous recent AEW ppvs.

#AEWRedemption Buy In @ 6e/3p Ppv @ 7e/4p! See you soon for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TOMORROW!”

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AEW Redemption is set to take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, on July 26. So far, the company hasn’t announced any matchups for the show. This is the first Redemption event in AEW history and also the first AEW pay-per-view to be held in Montreal.

After AEW Redemption, fans will see All In on August 30 at Wembley Stadium.

One of the wrestlers competing at this show is Will Ospreay, who recently won the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, defeating Swerve Strickland in the finals. Ospreay now has an AEW World Championship match against The Salt of the Earth, MJF. Another match that has been confirmed for this event is the AEW Women’s World Championship bout between Thekla and Mercedes Moné. Moné defeated Maya World in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to earn this title opportunity.

What are your thoughts on AEW Redemption’s start time being changed?

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For more on Tony Khan, AEW Redemption and pro wrestling (WWE, AEW, etc.), you can check out this page. If you’re new to watching wrestling, check out our WWE streaming guide, which is updated for 2026.

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